Bruce Brown, the third unexpected star of the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn nets It is the best team in the NBA today by far. He will have to prove it by getting the title of the best league on the planet, but at the moment it seems that he is the most serious candidate. And it is because it has a complete roster that has some of the best players in the world with a series of cracks that continue to accumulate in Steve Nash’s dressing room.

We already knew that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden They were going to offer an exacerbated performance, but after confirming the absence of La Barba in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, the appearance of Bruce brown with a number of points, assists, rebounds and even intangibles in the blocks and in the game that have made him the fourth most relevant player on the team along with the Big-Three and other luxury secondary pieces such as Blake Griffin or Joe Harris.