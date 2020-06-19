In the image, former coach of the United States national soccer team and current coach of the New England Revolution, Bruce Arena. . / Rick Musacchio / Archive

Boston (USA), Jun 19 . .- The former coach of the United States national soccer team and current coach of the New England Revolution, Bruce Arena, questioned this Friday the need to have to interpret the national anthem in each of the sporting events that take place in the country.

Arena, who coached the United States in two World Cups and has extensive international experience, made his assessment of the controversial issue during an interview he offered to former Revolution player Taylor Twellman on the ESPN television network.

Before the next United States Professional Soccer League (MLS) Comeback Tournament begins, on July 8, in Orlando, Florida, Arena analyzed a wide range of issues related to sport and social reality and policy that is currently lived in the country.

Among other things, Arena was asked what he thought about kneeling during the anthem and his role before sporting events.

« I would tell you this, » Arena began, « I am the most patriotic person who ever lived. As a national team coach sometimes with the national anthem, I was crying, honored to represent the United States at World Cups and games. international. And I think playing the national anthem is clearly appropriate at those levels. «

However, Arena admitted that he frequently wondered what the reason for the national anthem being played at professional sporting events taking place across the country.

« I think it puts people in awkward positions, » Arena continued. « We don’t use the national anthem in movie theaters and on Broadway or other events in the United States. And I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a national anthem before an MLS game. »

Arena wanted to make his point very clear by pointing out that « having said that, I want it to be understood; I am very patriotic, but I think it is inappropriate. And today it is becoming too big a problem. »

Arena also noted diversity in the MLS, the latest statistics released by the league establish that half of the players who play it were not born in the United States.

« Think about it, » argued Arena. « In MLS, the majority of the players on the field during the national anthem are foreigners. So why are we playing the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the largest country in the world, but I think is inappropriate. «

On the subject of kneeling, Arena said he doesn’t have a problem under the right circumstances.

« Today I understand why people kneel, and we saw it with women, and we saw it in the National Football League (NFL), » said Arena. « I think if they are respectful, it is appropriate. »

When asked how the team has handled the issue of the recent protests over police brutality and racial injustice, Arena gave an expansive response, but noted that there is a great atmosphere.

« There is great respect among everyone, regardless of our nationality or background. We believe it is important, » said Arena, who has Spanish midfielder Carles Gil, who is the captain, among his players, and the starting strikers, the Argentine Gustavo Bou and the Uruguayan Diego Fagúndez.

Arena also described his own privilege and how he believes that people can help create change.

« As an American, and a white man, we have a great advantage in this country, » Arena stressed about racial inequality. « I am ashamed of the situation that in 2020 we have this type of racism in our country. I think it is completely embarrassing. I am very grateful to be around a group of athletes, basically my entire career, where we have treated everyone in the same way correct. «