New Zealand actor Bruce Allpress, Known for his huge part in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Power Rangers saga, he lost his life on Thursday April 23 at 89 years of age.

Today Hollywood is in mourning after the great loss of actor Bruce Allpress who played Alder in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Fortunately his departure was while he was surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Auckland.

The cause officer of his death has not been revealed, but about six months ago Allpress was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Prior to his great success in The Lord of the Rings, Allpress had been in New Zealand cinema and television for a period of sixty years and since 1960 he worked for his first role in a work from Vaudeville called The Cheeseman Singer Series.

Some years later he participated in various series As in Hunter’s Gold, The Billy T. James Show, Close to Home, Jocko and Mortimer’s Patch, he had the opportunity to star in New Zealand films Came a Hot Friday and The Scarecrow.

The great actor also worked as Director and producerAs well as had his antique shop which they handled between all the family.

Dad lived an extremely fulfilling life… He was very kind to the great diversity that humanity presents and was an independent thinker. He was a valuable and wise contributor over the years at Allpress Coffee. He will be greatly missed, ”his children confessed.

Bruce Allpress became a well-known face for the general public for his great career throughout his life.

Definitely you will be remembered forever that wonderful actor and Hollywood and the world of cinema will have it in their hearts.

