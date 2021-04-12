Browns ready to shoot their shot with Jadeveon Clowney on Monday

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 12: Jadeveon Clowney # 99 of the Tennessee Titans talks with teammates during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 34-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns are planning to host star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for another visit on Monday.

Could Jadeveon Clowney end up signing with the Cleveland Browns? That’s what general manager Andrew Berry and the fanbase sure is hoping for. After hosting Clowney for a visit earlier this offseason, it looks like he’ll once again be heading to Cleveland to start the new week.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, the star pass-rusher and the Browns are working to set up a visit for Monday. With this being Clowney’s second in-person meeting with the Browns, that sure tells you there’s some serious interest on both sides.

I’m told the #Browns are working to arrange another visit with free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Monday, at this time, per source. – IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 11, 2021

The Cleveland Browns appear to be serious contenders in the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes

If you’re a Browns supporter, this surely has to be exciting news. It’s been quite the offseason for Cleveland in free agency, as Berry has really been working overtime to help the team improve. Adding a player of Clowney’s caliber to make plays for the defense really would be the cherry on top.

Remember, Cleveland is coming off a sensational campaign last year. In 2020, the team went 11-5 during the regular season and took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round. They gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle in the Divisional Round too.

Looking ahead to next season, Baker Mayfield and Co. will be fired up to go even further in the playoffs and potentially top both the Steelers and Ravens for the AFC North crown. Going out and signing Clowney would surely make a monster impact in the team hoping to make that goal a reality come next season. We’ll find out soon enough if Berry can haul in the stud defensive end.