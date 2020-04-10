Insists on the need for the introduction of a budget ceiling

He believes that cutting costs is the only way to convince brands to stay

Zak Brown warns that McLaren cannot continue in Formula 1 at any price. The American is one of the team leaders who has spoken the most these days about the immediate need for the budget ceiling in the category.

Brown is forced to recall this week that McLaren does not have unlimited resources to spend in Formula 1 and to defend why the introduction of the budget ceiling is so necessary in Formula 1.

“We are a fairly large brand, an iconic team. We do not have an unlimited checkbook, I have limits set by our shareholders,” Brown comments in an interview with Sky F1.

“Our street car manufacturing business, like most businesses today, has had to stop in the short term. What I don’t have is the ability to stay in Formula 1 at any price. If I could go to my shareholder and tell him ‘ Look, this has affected us all ‘, Formula 1 is going to be a more feasible sport economically, so I will have a tremendous amount of support to overcome this, “added the American.

Brown is one of those who is afraid to discover the Formula 1 landscape once this crisis is over, as he fears that many manufacturers will see no reason to stay.

“We are fortunate that the majority of Formula 1 owners have the means to continue and overcome what is going to be a bump at high speed. Anyway, if you don’t like what Formula 1 is like out of it, then what? What will be your motivation to stay in the sport? ”

“The Sauber, Haas and these teams want to be competitive and have the means to stay in the sport. The question is, do they want to stay in the sport?” Reflects Brown, who thinks that the budget ceiling is the only way to convince them to stay.

.