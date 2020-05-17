The American believes that 2021 will be a critical point for some teams

Proposes lowering the budget limit and giving greater technical freedom

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, wants to include spending on engines within the budget ceiling that he plans to introduce Formula 1 for the 2021 season, because the spending is huge: according to Forbes magazine, F1 spends about $ 1 billion on everything related to power units.

The premier motorsport category is a small step away from announcing the reduction in the 2021 budget limit, which will go from the initial $ 175 million to $ 145 million. But perhaps it is not enough to guarantee the survival of all teams, so that Zak Brown proposes to include other expenses in the budget.

“Obviously everyone is ready to compete in 2020. We have our cars and we are ready to go, so I think everyone will be here in 2020, but because we will all be without a contract later this year, the risk is for 2021. I think the teams could disappear in 2021, “says Brown, according to the previously mentioned media.

“I think that everything related to performance, the engine, the driver … should be within the limit. I am in favor of including everything in the same figure. What should be left out of this are things like marketing and ‘motorhomes’ Because they don’t make you go faster and are part of your brand’s DNA. ”

“So if you want to spend twice as much on a motorhome, do it. It’s not going to make you go faster, but if that’s what you need to do to support your brand or your sponsors, do it. I think it’s part of the glamorous side of the Formula 1 is how the marks of the equipment are seen, reason why they would have to be outside the limit “, adds.

Along the same lines, the American leader advocates reducing the budget limit even further – Zak is in favor of lowering it even to 100 million dollars – and, at the same time, granting more technical freedom to the teams. In this way, the correct use of money would be crucial to win the ‘battle’ against rivals.

“In my opinion, the ideal scenario is a lower budget limit and greater technical freedom, because then you really realize who is making the best use of your money,” added the American.

“This would become an engineering challenge: Do I want to pay a driver 20 million and spend 10 million on my car or do I want to spend 20 million on my car and 10 million on my driver? That is part of F1’s DNA. How do I want to spend my money? What do I do? “Says Zak Brown to conclude.

