Consider that there should be more surprises in the races

This does not mean that the queen category loses its DNA

Formula 1 is characterized, among other things, by having only three drivers and two champion teams between 2010 and today. In addition, the big three have a lot of advantage over the rest, which makes them always battle the same for victories and podiums. Zak Brown urges the queen category to achieve something similar to what happens in the IndyCar.

The McLaren CEO wants to see more action and more equality on the court. However, he believes that Formula 1 should retain the cars that characterize it and not claim to be an exact copy of this American competition.

“I think the IndyCar track product is where we want to see Formula 1 from a competitive point of view, not in terms of technical specifications. Formula 1 is Formula 1 and IndyCar is IndyCar. what I mean is that if you have 17 races, the big teams will always win the championship, but you have three or four surprise winners during the year, “he said in statements collected by the US portal Motorsport.com.

What Brown wants to achieve is that even if the championship is won by one of the drivers who runs in the big teams, there is no overwhelming difference in performance and results between himself and the others. In this way, a driver who competes in the middle of the table could win or reach the podium several times during the same season.

“When you go to the Detroit GP, you have an idea of ​​who is going to win. But the thing is between ten pilots, not between four or five. But then one of the pilots who is between the fifteenth and the fifteenth will win two or three times. That never happens in Formula 1. I can’t remember the last time there was a surprise winner, “he explained.

The 2019 season there was some surprising race such as that of Brazil. In it, Pierre Gasly rose with a Toro Rosso and Carlos Sainz with a McLaren. However, to see something like this you need a race in the rain or multiple dropouts. Brown hopes that will change.

“If we can get a more closed competition, I think the great teams will continue to win world championships. But we should not have total chaos for a surprise victory. It could be just a bad stop or a bad day,” he said to finish.

