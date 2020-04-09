He believes that the perfect circumstances exist to improve the sport

McLaren CEO hopes crisis will help make F1 more balanced

McLaren CEO Zak Brown notes that perhaps the coronavirus was just what Formula 1 needed to realize that many of its bases must be changed urgently. The American hopes that this situation will make some teams learn and help them have a more balanced sport.

Brown sincerely believes that F1 can take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to be a better sport. The McLaren boss chooses to think positive and sees that the category can benefit from this situation if the right decisions are made.

“This could finally wake everyone up. It is clear that we need to make more aggressive decisions to move forward and the budget ceiling is an important part of that. Maybe this situation was necessary to teach some teams that.. This will make the sport competitive and that can only be good for everyone, “says Brown, speaking for Sky Sports.

“We need to be better at this as a sport and be able to offer small teams an interesting sporty and economical image. You are not going to invest in a team to drive at the back of the grid, so we have to make sure that the gap among those teams it gets smaller, “adds the American manager.

Brown notes that there are plenty of options for balancing the grid, such as WEC’s balancing inequalities, but he says starting with reducing the budget ceiling seems the right thing to do right now.

“You could also work with a handicap that gives the winner more weight, but we want to avoid that. We already had to fight hard last year to get the 160 million euros of budget ceiling. It was not our ideal amount, but it was all that we were able to get, “he explains.

“The coronavirus has given us an opportunity to lower that budget ceiling. We are renegotiating now because the teams also understand that the limit responds to this type of crisis,” Brown explains to finish.

