He agrees with Allison that Lewis’ talent is unprecedented

Brown highlights his clean riding and his ability to be respected on the track

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has highlighted the talent and clean style that sets Lewis Hamilton apart from other world champions.

He is the most titled rider on the current grid and his record breaking ability has the entire paddock in awe. A week ago, Mercedes technical director James Allison praised his qualities:

“The fact of achieving all this success without having had the shadow of lack of sportsmanship is unprecedented,” Allison said in a video posted by Mercedes.

“He is one of the longest running drivers on the grid, but he still drives as one of the youngest. In a race consisting of multiple championships and countless victories, it will be difficult to find a moment on the track where you see Lewis do something ugly “Allison remarks.

Today Zak Brown, the executive director of McLaren, has assured that he shares the opinion of Allison about Hamilton and believes that this is the one that is generally held of the hexacampeón in the paddock. The American manager highlights, above all, the talent and clean driving style that Lewis has on the track.

From the wall, Brown carefully observes all of Lewis’s maneuvers and is convinced that with his driving style he shows the respect and authority of a six-time world champion, never unsportsmanlike.

“I couldn’t agree more with James Allison on Lewis Hamilton,” says Brown, who stresses that beyond his talent is how he competes on the track and his exemplary behavior with rivals.

In short, Brown considers that he is a champion who is respected. “Stand out as a true world champion for talent, commitment and bravery, but more for how you compete, in a clean, respectful but inflexible way, “adds the McLaren director to close.

