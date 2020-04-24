Zak Brown understands that Mattia Binotto has, like any other team, an ethical duty to protect her employees, but reminds her that the other teams also did not find it ethical that Scuderia had kept the agreement they reached the FIA ​​secret about its 2019 engine.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has exploded in the wake of Ferrari’s blockade of negotiations on the budget ceiling. According to the American, Binotto continues to give arguments that are not credible or realistic and is paralyzing a situation that needs an urgent solution.

Brown, who has listened to Binotto’s latest statements on the matter, agrees with Mattia that each team has an ethical duty to protect its workers and understands that it rejects the budget ceiling for that, but does not understand that Ferrari is now Talk about placing workers you can’t have in Formula 1 in other categories because, according to Brown, they would still have excess staff.

In addition, Brown also does not understand Binotto’s argument of running in other competitions to maintain the DNA of Ferrari, remembering that there is no more sophisticated championship than F1.

“I don’t understand the comment about studying another place to compete. I don’t see that there is any other site that has the DNA of Formula 1. Knowing motor sports as I know them, which I think is pretty good, I think if you compete in another category, you would still go overboardSo I’m not sure if I follow the logic of DNA and put people to work in other categories, “Brown said in remarks for British magazine Autosport.

In addition, Brown ensures that Binotto or anyone at Ferrari are to talk about ethics, especially after the secrecy regarding the 2019 Scuderia engine.

“I am in favor of respecting ethical duties and Speaking of ethics … I think it would be great if Mattia shared with us the details of the secret agreement to which they arrived on the alleged illegality of their engines. If we continue with this issue of ethics and transparency, I think it would be good, “Brown emphasizes to finish.

