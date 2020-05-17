The American assures that he has spoken with Alonso and is “undecided”

Does not see Renault as a team of guarantees to fight for victories

Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing who maintains a close relationship with Fernando Alonso, has advised against returning to Formula 1 with a team like Renault, since he will not be in a position to win races or climb the podium frequently.

In recent days, after the ‘hurricane’ that has brought Carlos Sainz to Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo to McLaren, rumors have focused on Renault’s free seat. In him Fernando Alonso has been placed, but Zak Brown does not see him with good eyes.

“I spoke to him the other day and I think he is undecided. If I were at the helm of Renault, he is the one I would ride in my car. A great name. Quick as anyone. He won two championships with them, so he has his story.” , commented Zak Brown, in statements to the Sky Sports F1 television network.

“So from Renault’s perspective, I think it’s a bit obvious. But if Fernando wants to do 22 races again, with a car that doesn’t seem capable of winning yet … I think, given Fernando’s status, what It would take him back to a seat if he thinks he could be on the top of the podium. ”

“So I don’t know if Fernando has an appetite to be on a three-year project instead of getting into a car that he can win in 2021, given that they are on a return trip to the front similar to McLaren’s. I think they will get there They are a great team, with excellent resources and they have done it before, “he added.

As for the other multi-champion without a seat, Sebastian Vettel, the American leader sees him in a similar situation. Zak is not convinced that the German wants to embark on a long-term project, so he does not rule out withdrawal.

“I don’t know what will happen to Seb. Like Fernando, if you want to get in a car and go win the championship right away, there doesn’t seem to be any seats available. So you want to hit the reset button and start a three-year project in somewhere? Or will he say goodbye? ”

“I think he clearly still wants to run. It will be an unfortunate situation if you have a four-time world champion who wants to run but can’t find that seat he deserves,” Brown said in closing.

