Brown believes F1 set a bad precedent at the Austrian GP

Following the sanction imposed on Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, Brown he fears that a world has been created in which hard fighting is no longer allowed.

And above all, he fears that, if Norris had to give way to Sergio Pérez simply because the Mexican had joined him at the entrance to the curve, then the rules would change completely.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.tv, Brown said: “The alternative now is that you have set a precedent for you to stand next to someone and then they have to let you pass. And I think it will be very difficult to be able to compete that way.” .

Brown said he does not understand why Norris was seen as acting unfairly in that incident, and says few drivers would agree with the FIA’s position.

“It seemed silly to me,” he mused. “I think that since I’ve been in motorsport, which is about 35 years, when you are going to overtake on the outside, and more so on the first lap, the one who overtakes knows that he is at risk.”

“For 50 years we have seen great wheel-to-wheel battles. But you run the risk of running out of space at the exit of the curve. “

“I think it was a fantastic, firm and tough match. And I think sometimes we have to let the drivers run. We have to make sure that things are done safely and that they drive within limits.”

Also read:

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“But of all the people I’ve talked to, I don’t think there’s a racing driver in the world who didn’t think that was a fair battle. And if you are going to overtake on the outside, or you try, you run that risk. “

Brown believes that in recent years there has been a progressive increase in limiting track duels, something that does not contribute to the show.

“Motor racing has been around for a long time and we haven’t had these penalties until recently,” he explained. “From what I remember from the years when I grew up following F1 and all kinds of motor racing, the races were great, difficult, there were incidents.”

“But these five-second penalties because you didn’t give someone enough space, they didn’t exist 5/10/15 years ago, and the racing was fine. So I’m not sure why we had to over-regulate the activity on the track. “.

“Obviously, if someone does something dangerous, it is justified, but I didn’t see that dangerous move at all. It was a good fight.”

Brown’s comments on the Norris incident are part of an interesting interview he gave to Motorsport.tv about McLaren’s F1 season, as well as his involvement with IndyCar and Extreme E.