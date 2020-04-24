The American distances himself from the main idea of ​​Ferrari and Red Bull

Think that a lower budget limit will create more opportunities

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, has rejected the proposed idea of ​​Ferrari and Red Bull to introduce ‘customer cars’ in Formula 1. The American thinks this is a setback and that the sport should make an equitable distribution of its income without greatly benefit large teams.

Ferrari and Red Bull proposed to return to the ‘client car’ model to cut costs due to the coronavirus crisis. This consists of one team selling to another the majority of the parts of their previous car or directly, the entire car.

Zak Brown has been against the proposal, as well as many other Italians. He thinks it is a rudimentary idea within the evolved technological framework of the current Great Circus as well as a contradiction to its original essence.

“One of the solutions that has been proposed is ‘client cars’. If the sport is heading towards the future, the last time there were ‘customer cars’ I think it was in the 70s“, He has stated in declarations for the portal ..

“So if in Formula 1, which is about being a constructor, and we have spent decades without ‘client cars’, I do not see that the solution is more consistent even if we consider that the DNA of Formula 1 is that it is a Constructors’ Championship and cutting-edge technology. That is a solution of the 70 “, he explained.

The American believes that the smaller teams on the grid are not seeking a reduction in the 2021 budget ceiling in search of higher revenues. The objective is to have the same opportunities as the leading brands.

“It is not about profit. There are not many teams, really none, that make a profit. I don’t think people inside Formula 1 are looking for a profit, just increase the value of your franchises. Each team has different reasons to be here and most are to give value to their other businesses in the street cars or their drinks. ”

Since the Bernie Ecclestone era, the distribution of Formula 1 revenue between teams is very unbalanced. Teams such as Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull receive twice as much money as McLaren or Renault in television rights. This will change in the future.

“But as everyone knows this is going to improve with the distribution of income. The leading teams earn five times more than the last team subsidized by F1. I would say that more than looking for benefits, you want to make a fairer distribution of the economy within sports, “said Brown to finish.

