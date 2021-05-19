Brothers. Rivals ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 trailer

TNT has released the first trailer for season 5 of ‘Animal Kingdom’, the wonderful series created by Jonathan Lisco and John Wells from the well-known australian movie of the same name written and directed by David Michd in 2010.

‘Animal Kingdom’ It is the story of the Cody family. A dramatic thriller about a family of twisted, toxic and dangerous criminals and the dangerous internal dynamics that their characters experience. But at the end of the day they are family, also a dangerous trap that can be very difficult to get out of.

Finn Cole, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson and Jake Weary once again play the four main brothers of this series whose new season will premiere in the United States on July 11, without Movistar + having set a date for our country at the moment.

Finally, to mention that last January the series was already renewed for a sixth season, which will also be the last.

