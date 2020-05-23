Everything looked bad for the rebel Army of the Thirteen Colonies in 1779: without weapons, without gunpowder, without men, without training, without engineers and without ships. So the possibility of being victorious was very limited if the help of the only two powers that could confront in the seas and on land the fearsome British Army of Henry Clinton and George Cornwallis: France and Spain was not obtained. The diplomat Benjamin Franklin finally managed to involve both countries, which formed a powerful aid squad. But when everything was prepared to come to the rescue of George Washington’s troops, they thought better of it. What if they directly attacked England, which had its fleet spread across the seas of America? And so they decided. American Larrie D. Ferrero, Doctor of Science and Technology from Imperial College London and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in History, relates this little-known story in his new book, Brothers in Arms (Desperta Ferro Ediciones).

The idea occurred to José Moñino y Redondo, Secretary of State and Count of Floridablanca. He convinced the reluctant Charles Gravier de Vergennes, Louis XVI’s foreign minister, for a joint invasion of Britain. They studied various plans, including one from 1767 that was never carried out. An officer named Charles François Doumouriez was in charge of studying the possible landing sites. Their reports concluded that the Isle of Wight, a few miles off the English coast, was the perfect place. In addition, a renegade British officer named Robert Mitchel Hamilton reported that the city of Portsmouth, opposite Wight, and its naval base, Gosport, “were only manned by 1,000 men.” They would be easy prey for the more than 30,000 Spanish-French coalition soldiers prepared for the invasion.

The proposal to attack London directly and cause financial chaos in the City was rejected because “it would be too costly and would frighten France’s allies.” A France that had completely humiliated and defeated the United Kingdom could provoke suspicion from Russians, Swedes or Germans. So Wight was chosen. The plan consisted of an initial joint attack of 30 French and 20 Spanish ships, which would meet earlier, in mid-May, on the coasts of Galicia (in the end 150 were concentrated) and from there, to England. Once control of the English Channel was achieved, smaller vessels would transport an army of 20,000 men (more than 31,000 gathered) from Brittany and Normandy to invade the island.

The Spanish and French spies had ratified before the battle that the “garrisons [inglesas] they were very short of cash and that the defensive works were weak ”. Both countries then increased the production capacity of their shipyards. Spain was going faster. The Minister of the Navy, González de Castejón, had modernized and improved the production process, while France was forced to reform old ships – which cost half the cost of building a new one – to arrive in time for the battle. The haste even caused miscalculations that nearly sunk their best ships – Pluto, Hercule and Scipion. France, embarrassed, asked to delay the attack.

But there was another problem: men were missing. The French, led by Lieutenant General Louis Guillouet, Count D´Orvilliers, had to quickly recruit 4,000 sailors, many of whom were sick soldiers from “an epidemic that was beginning to devastate France.” On June 3, finally, the French fleet with severely weakened sailors arrived in Galicia. The Spanish ships (39), under the authority of Captain General Luis de Córdova and Córdova, were prepared. Carlos III declared war on Great Britain.

Since problems never come alone, another one arose: there was no common communication system for both navies. Each country used different signal flags. The French hastily prepared a manual of common naval signs and tactics and sent it to Madrid, but it arrived when the fleet had already left. On July 29, 1779, the combined navy of 150 ships – the Invincible of 1588 had 128 – left the Galician islands Sisargas behind and set sail for the English Channel.

Then something that no one expected but already afflicted the French sprouted with more force: an amoeba, Entamoeba histolytica, which caused dysentery, a highly contagious disease that caused intestinal inflations, diarrhea, fever and even death. D’Orvilliers’s fleet began to shrink. In a few days, 80 men had died and 1,500 fell seriously ill. In France, that year 175,000 people died from this cause, more than those born, including D’Orvilliers’ son. The reports that the Spanish sailors sent to Carlos III were forceful: The French admiral, due to the loss, was “unable to act”.

The English already knew that the Navy was advancing towards them, but they did not know where the landing would be. The French, in a diversionary tactic, sparked a rebellion in Ireland and attacked the island of Jersey. London launched what was left of its fleet, and led Admiral Charles Handy to create “a wooden wall.” Hardy searched for allies along the English Channel to engage in battle. “He patrolled from side to side for a month,” says Ferrero, but did not find them.

On August 16, the coalition ships appeared in front of Plymouth. The city was already a cannon-shot. “The coastal populations immediately rushed to resist, weapons were distributed and the militia was summoned.” The London Stock Exchange plummeted.

But dysentery continued to reduce the number of sailors available on ships and wreak havoc on crews. Even the French flagship, the Ville de Paris, lost 300 of its 1,200 men, including its commander-in-chief.

On August 18, a storm swept the Allied Navy out of the Channel and suddenly ran into Hardy’s. The English, seeing the gigantic power of the squad that was coming upon him, took refuge in Portsmouth, just when D’Orvilliers was ordered to return, since “8,000 of his sailors were sick or dying”.

D’Orvilliers, emotionally sunk, left the Navy when he returned to France. Córdova took the Spanish ships to Cádiz. Finally, Spanish and French ended up transferring their battalions to the future United States. Names like Bernardo de Gálvez or Lafayette would be decisive in the victory against the English in America. But that story, which is also related by Brothers in Arms, is already better known. The Malaga-born Gálvez – who shouted during the capture of Pensacola (Florida) that “whoever has the honor and courage to follow me”, in the María Pita style – was declared by the North American Congress “founding father”. His portrait occupies a place of honor in the lower house. In the United States, of course, students study their exploits in schools. In Spain…

.