Brotherhood: Michael Jordan to induct Kobe Bryant into the Basketball Hall of Fame



The induction will take place on May 15, 2021.

Michael Jordan will induct Kobe Bryant into the basketball Hall of Fame. One day after Mamba Day, the journalist Shams Charania published the list of the respective entries to the basketball Olympus, as well as the people who will be in charge of giving the respective speech.

The event was going to take place on August 29, 2020, since we are talking about the 2020 Class of induced. Due to the pandemic, it was postponed until this year. The chosen date was 15 th of May, that is to say, just in a month.

Michael Jordan will also introduce in the Hall of Fame to Kim Mulkey, a former basketball player and coach at Baylor, and a world and Olympic medalist with the US national team.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan: brotherhood between legends

The documentary “The last dance”, Which portrays Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls, reflects in one of its chapters a dedication to the memory of Kobe Bryant, paying tribute to him and also showing the beginning of his close relationship with“ Air ”.

In the 1998 All-Star Game, for which both were selected, a consecrated Jordan warned the rest of the stars of the Eastern Conference of what Bryant was able to do: “He won’t wait for the game to get to him, he just goes and takes it”.

By then, it was the second season of the “Black mamba”In the league, and he still wasn’t a starter at the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he did what he envisioned “Mike“: Take the game for him. He finished with 18 points, the game’s second highest scorer. Yes, just behind “Your Majesty“, Who was left with the victory and the MVP of the match after scoring 23 points, distributing 8 assists and taking 8 rebounds.

In an interview that was recorded in 2019 for the documentary, Kobe confessed that in a game prior to the All-Star Game in 1998 he asked Jordan about the execution of his “fadeaway jumper” (jump shot after twist), and he explained every aspect of the movement in luxury and detail. “If you need me, call me“, Told him Mike, which father advising his son. Although in this case it was a relationship between two brothers.

Bryant always took Jordan as a role model, and that is why he became one of the best in history: “What they see in me is thanks to him“, Sentenced the five-time champion with the most successful franchise in Los Angeles.

The two met eight times, in two totally different stages. Kobe he averaged 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, in addition to having won five times. Jordan he registered 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Almost identical. Brothers.