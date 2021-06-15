Brother of Luis Miguel, prepares series and would tell another version | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that Alexander Basteri, brother of singer, Luis Miguel, has decided to tell his own version and just as his brother did, he would prepare a new series. The “Sol de México” will not like the idea!

In recent news it emerged that Alejandro Basteri could tell his own version in a new series for what they suspect, this could increase the gap that currently exists in his fractured relationship with his brother, Luis Miguel.

Apparently, the pact of fidelity that he had towards him “Puerto Rican“It would be one step away from breaking down after Alejandro Basteri has decided to carry out his own project, a series like the one launched at the time by the interpreter of” O tú o nada “,” Luis Miguel: La Serie “, which included of three seasons, of which the last of this production is expected.

The apparent brotherhood relationship that existed between the singer and music producer, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and the businessman, Alejandro Gallego, would come to an end after some disputes.

According to a recent magazine publication, he claims to have had access to documents that include Alejandro Basteri’s next plans, after the 51-year-old singer’s departure.

At first it transpired that the controversial Gallego Basteri series was thought of Alejandro to be the attorney-in-fact, given the “trust” he had in his brother. However, sooner or later the differences captured on screen exceeded fiction.

This, after the story to tell was having differences between Luis Miguel and Alejandro, one of the first misunderstandings was derived after “LuisMi” established an opposition trial to “remove” his brother’s name, according to Tv Notes. , who shows a document presented by the “star king”, where he takes power from his brother over the production of Netflix.

This was demonstrated to the authorities that no one but him can talk about his life, stealing by legal means the right registered by Alejandro Basteri.

Likewise, the father of three children with Stephanie Salas and Aracely Arámbula would present evidence to the authorities that no one but him can talk about his life, stealing by legal means the right registered by Alejandro Basteri.

Among these testimonies, of the “greatest star of the show, there were countless videos, articles that would show how he would tell his life, thus being the only one qualified to have the rights.

After this, Alejandro Basteri, had to “cede” the rights of the series to the singer’s lawyers, the same ones who limited a story that would supposedly be viral and could not achieve it due to censorship.

Eliminated dialogue by Alejandro Basteri

According to the publication, sources shared that the script was defined, however, then there was a call from the legal representative of Luis Miguel, who decided to eliminate Alejandro Basteri and his dialogues, and requested that only the scenes already recorded or very necessary remain.

Similarly, several months ago it emerged that the younger brother of Luis Miguel, 48, would have registered the brand Marcela Basteri with which he intended to launch a clothing line, something in which he became known, the “Divo de México” did not it was included.

Now it transpired that the second son of Marcela Basteri and Luis Rey, registered his name since among his next plans is the launch of his own series, so we would have more news about him very soon.

The registry, before the Institute of Industrial Property, appears the concept of entertainment, series and miniseries on TV, online, streaming, movies, all kinds of TV programs, radio, internet and streaming: Video, games, series and bibliographic miniseries.

Sergio Gallego Basteri’s also brother has made public his interest in telling his version of the story in which he will undoubtedly have to address the subject of Luis Miguel.