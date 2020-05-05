Hard blow to a member of the Chicago Bulls that made history. Stacey King, A member of the team between 1989 and 1994, he has reported the death of his brother due to the coronavirus, at age 60. Chosen in the 1989 draft, King averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds during his career in the NBA, contributing from the bench to the first three titles of the dynasty of Michael Jordan. He then ran into the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

I lost my older brother Lamoyne King yesterday morning to this deadly coronavirus so please take the necessary precautions to protect you & your loved ones. Stay inside, continue to practice social distancing & wear a mask. This disease is REAL people. #staysafe —- – Stacey King (@ Stacey21King) May 3, 2020

.