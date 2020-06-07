Lupillo Rivera remembers when his brother Juan was in prison They are brothers of Jenni Rivera and uncles of Chiquis One person tells him that he has no talent and is a “bully and puppet” and another does not like him

Lupillo Rivera, Jenni’s brother and Chiquis’s uncle, remembers on his Instagram account when his brother Juan was in jail, but he did not say that people told him that he has never had talent and that he is only a “bully and puppet”.

Through a video, the feelings that overwhelm the member of the Rivera dynasty were revealed, but that did not go as well as he expected.

In the publication, Jenni Rivera’s brother posted the following message: “Back then, my concern as a brother was great, however at that time Juan’s career as a singer was working, so I was sure that when he left, I would come back stronger … And I was not wrong! That for him was only a #CortinaDeHumo to get stronger. # LosMerBuscados ».

Juan Rivera is a singer of Mexican regional music, an exponent known in the United States, born in Long Beach.

The audiovisual material has been so successful that until the night of June 6, 2020, it exceeded 21,000 views and had 61 comments, of which many were critical.

The video begins with a song, the black screen background is dated 1995.

Immediately you see the cover of Lupillo Rivera and his brother Juan Rivera with the hit Albur de Amor.

“This month 25 years ago, when my partner was in jail, I decided to record this song by inserting the second voice and making this duel with him, so that his music continued playing while he was there … The most wanted brothers.”

As you will remember, it was in February 1995 when Juan Rivera was taken to prison for drug possession.

At that time Juan was 17 years old.

This memory of Lupillo Rivera and his brother, far from bringing melancholy or nostalgia in some Internet user, unleashed anger because they consider that Juan Rivera has no talent.

According to the People en Español website, Jenni Rivera’s brother was arrested when he was just 17 for the crime of drug trafficking.

After the revelation of the video, people did not hesitate to comment on the account of Lupillo Rivera, and one of the first comments was the following: Juan has never had any talent as a singer, apart from fighter and dummy you and Jenni are the only artists in your family, the rest only become famous after the death of your sister ”.

Another person immediately recognized one of the talents that he likes from the member of the Rivera dynasty: “Juan, what is is very good.”

But it didn’t take long for fans of the two of them to try to level the scales toward the Band Diva’s family.

“What the hell … Juan sings had very cool bullfights … they should throw a duet with a group of mere expensive people to revive Enrique’s group or a song from the bar would be a hundred,” said one of the followers.

“Sing again together”, “they sing very well … Congratulations”, “demonstrating that the Family always comes first, great Lupillo”, were other positive expressions that the singer received with his brother.