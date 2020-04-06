From Alicante comes this powerful quartet HERMANO FUEGO with a brutal and shocking sound that, as the title of his work SOUL AND DESTROY says, is nothing more than applying soul and RnB bases to a power of guitars from the oldest punk rock. In short, punk and soul at full speed.

JC (Membranas, Flamin Guays, Molonguis, …) – Drums and Percussion. JAVI (La Olla Express, The Hyrels, …) – Bajo y Coros. Dr. JAU (Le Grand Miercoles, Ki Sap, Arim, …) – Guitars, Keys, Percussion and Choirs. CLAUDIO CORAZÓN (Membranes, Flamin Guays, Gas Mustard, …) – Voice and Harmonica, make up the lineup of the band that surely will not leave anyone who has good understandings if they are fried by Otis Redding or the MC5

The start is “ENTRE ESTADDORES”, punk and soul at full speed, putting the machine’s revolutions to the maximum, a mission that is repeated in “CARNE DESNUDA”. “SOLO FALTAS TU” takes us to the world of rhythmic RnB, remembering the 60’s English groups and high school mods (lovers of neo-Hispanic bands such as Elegantes will put songs like the aforementioned or that potential hit single in a saintly song that is “BURN MY HEART”). «LA GICA DE LAS NUBES», perfect halftime of classical rnb with the harmonica enlivening this hips and snaps fingers. “ATACAR” and “RATA VIEJA” are the drums that guide the listener along those paths of the darkest and nocturnal rnb. It all ends in the almost seven minutes of blues passion of the «KING OF OUR LOVE», a sonorous malaise towards the black soul in the form of a ballad

One of the best national works of this year is this «SOUL AND DESTROY». A lot of Soul and Punk

BROTHER FIRE – SOUL AND DESTROY

2020-04-05

8.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0

About the Author