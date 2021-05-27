Brooklyn wheelchair thief challenges NYPD

A new proof of the crime out of the blue in New York: a robber in a wheelchair attacked in Brooklyn, in broad daylight.

The apparently disabled man stole a commercial truck parked on a Brooklyn street, whence took merchandise valued at around $ 1,400 before fleeing in his wheelchair, the New York police said yesterday, releasing a photo of the suspect.

The truck was parked and unoccupied in Ditmars Avenue near Coney Island Avenue, on Saturday around 4pm, when the man walked over and broke the passenger window Forward. Once inside the commercial vehicle, he stole high-value tools, police said. He then fled north on Ditmars Av, Pix11 detailed.

It is unknown if he knew of the presence of that merchandise in that truck or if it was a random robbery. He has not been captured. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.