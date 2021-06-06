Brooklyn takes advantage of Milwaukee at the start of the series

06/06/2021 at 08:05 CEST

.

The injury loss of star guard James Harden, when just 43 seconds of the first game of the Eastern Conference playoff semifinals had been played, did not prevent his Brooklyn Nets team from beating the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 and taking 1-0 lead in the series to be played by the best of seven.

The second game will be played next Monday on the same stage at the Barclays Center in New York.

Without Harden, the Nets still couldn’t play the “Big Three,” but they had the Power forward Blake Griffin turned into star and wow factor winner by contributing a decisive double-double of 18 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two ball recoveries.

Griffin, in the 35 minutes he played he scored 7 of 13 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 triples, and did a great defensive job in marking Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and without Harden on the field he became the great figure of the Nets.

While forward Kevin Durant also claimed his leadership within the Nets by finishing with another double-double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in 40 minutes of action.

The point guard Kyrie Irving had another 25 points with eight assists and the forward Joe Harris also became another pillar of the Brooklyn team with 19 points after scoring 5 of 9 3-point attempts of the 15 that the Nets achieved by just six the Bucks .

25 PTS // 8 AST // 5 REB 📼 @KyrieIrving 📼 pic.twitter.com/Hr88xARtdG – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 6, 2021

All of this after seeing how Harden didn’t even spend a minute before leaving. with a right hamstring injury, an injury that forced him to miss two losses to the Bucks in May.

But the Nets beat Milwaukee when it mattered most without him, getting the necessary points from Harris and especially from Griffin’s big surprise work.

Second-year point guard Mike James scored 12 points after playing less than 10 minutes in the first round against the Boston Celtics and completed the list of five Nets players who had double-digit numbers.

The Nets’ defense was key, leaving the Bucks 13 points below their average of those achieved in each game of the regular season as the NBA leader.

Durant had a presence in the inside game, Irving provided the show with some masterful passes as the Nets were moving the ball quickly and had the Bucks one step behind all night.

Again, Antetokounmpo with a double-double of 34 points and 11 rebounds was the undisputed figure of the Bucks, but the failures in the shots from outside the perimeter only 6 of 30 cost them to lose the first game so far in the competition. of playoffs after having swept the first round 4-0 to the Miami Heat.

Cuban-American center Brook Lopez scored 19 points for the Bucks and point guard Jrue Holiday had 17 points and nine rebounds.

But forward Khris Middleton finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, but made 6 of 23 shots from the field, missing the five triples he tried, without being a winning factor in the end.