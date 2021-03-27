Brooklyn Nets wins 111-113 over Detroit Pistons

03/27/2021 at 03:21 CET

Brooklyn nets defeated as a visitor Detroit Pistons by 111-113 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Detroit Pistons players were defeated at home against Indiana Pacers 116-111, so after the game they added a total of four consecutive defeats, while the Brooklyn Nets also lost away from home with Utah Jazz by 118-88. With this result, Brooklyn nets which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 31 victories in 46 games played. For its part, Detroit PistonsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 12 games won out of 44 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter, although the visiting team finally ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 27-34. Later, during the second quarter the players of Brooklyn nets they managed to distance themselves in the light, which ended with a partial result of 23-25. After this, the rivals reached the break with a 50-59 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter again there were alternations in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 28-23 and a 78-82 total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team also managed to get close again in the light, in fact, they got a partial of 11-2, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a result partial of 33-31. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 111-113 for the visiting team players.

Much of the victory of Brooklyn nets was cemented from 44 points, eight assists and 14 rebounds from James harden and the 17 points, two assists and three rebounds of Blake griffin. The 19 points, three assists and two rebounds of Jerami grant and the 13 points, five assists and 10 rebounds of Mason Plumlee they were not enough for Detroit Pistons could win the game.

After winning this match, the next duel of Brooklyn nets will be against Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. For his part, in the next game, Detroit Pistons you will see the faces with Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.