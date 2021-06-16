Brooklyn Nets win over Milwaukee Bucks 114-108

06/16/2021 at 1:22 PM CEST

Brooklyn nets managed to win at home Milwaukee bucks by 114-108 in the fifth game of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Eastern Conference. With this victory of Brooklyn nets, the tie is 3-2.

During the first quarter Milwaukee bucks He was the main protagonist, in fact, he got a 12-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 14 points (10-24) until finishing with a 15-29 result. After this, during the second quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks they distanced themselves in the light and had a maximum difference of 17 points (15-32) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-30. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 43-59 on the counter.

Over the course of the third quarter Brooklyn nets managed to get closer to the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 until concluding with a partial result of 38-28 and 81-87 in total. Finally, in the last quarter he had several changes of leader on the scoreboard until he ended with a partial result of 33-21. After all this, the game ended with a result of 114-108 in favor of the locals.

During the meeting, the actions of Kevin Durant Y Jeff Green, who got 49 points, 10 assists and 17 rebounds and 27 points, three assists and one rebound respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Khris middleton, with 34 points, four assists and 12 rebounds and 25 points, five assists and four rebounds respectively.

In the next clash, both teams will measure their forces again, this time in the Fiserv Forum in the sixth game of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.