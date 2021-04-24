Brooklyn Nets win over Boston Celtics 109-104

04/24/2021 at 4:54 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets was imposed as a local to Boston Celtics by 109-104 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with Toronto raptors 114-103, while the visitors won at home against Phoenix suns by 99-86. At this time, Brooklyn nets It has 40 games won out of 60 played, which would allow it to access the Play-off positions. For its part, Boston Celtics it also continues in play-off positions with 32 games won out of 60 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until finishing with a result of 21-25. Later, in the second quarter the local team managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team achieved a partial 12-0 during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 14 points (55-41) during the quarter, which ended with a partial score of 39-26. After this, the players came to rest with a 60-51 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the players of Brooklyn nets They widened their difference, in fact, they got a partial in this quarter of 10-0 and had a maximum difference of 16 points (86-70) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-22 and an 88-73 overall result . Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visiting team closed the gap, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 run, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a 21-31 run. Finally, the players closed the match with a result of 109-104 in favor of Brooklyn nets.

During the match, Brooklyn nets took the victory thanks to 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds from Kyrie irving and the 20 points, three assists and four rebounds of Joe harris. The 38 points, four assists and 10 rebounds from Jayson tatum and the 22 points, two assists and three rebounds of Payton pritchard they were not enough for Boston Celtics won the match.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Brooklyn nets will be against Phoenix suns in the Barclays Center, while the next opponent of Boston Celtics will be Charlotte hornets, with whom he will play in the Spectrum Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.