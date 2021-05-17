Brooklyn Nets win against Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109

05/17/2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets won at home to Cleveland Cavaliers by 123-109 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Chicago Bulls by 105-91, so after the match they accumulated six wins in a row, while the visitors lost away from home with Washington Wizards by 120-105 and after this result they accumulate a total of four defeats in their last five games. At this time, Brooklyn nets It has 48 victories in 72 games played, which would allow it to access the Play-off positions. For its part, Cleveland Cavaliers it would be left out of the play-off positions with 22 victories in 72 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was dominated by the local team, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 partial in this quarter and had a maximum difference of 17 points (28-11) and ended with a result of 34-24. Later, in the second quarter the local team widened their difference and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (38-26) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 33-32. After this, the players came to rest with a 67-56 in the light.

During the third quarter the local players managed to distance themselves again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 15-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 25 points (97-72) until it ended with a result partial of 32-20 (99-76). Finally, during the last quarter Cleveland Cavaliers he managed to get close again on the electronic, in fact, he got a partial during this quarter of 12-2, although it was insufficient to be able to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-33. After all this, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 123-109 for the local team players.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Brooklyn nets They were Kevin Durant Y Kyrie irving, who had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and 17 points, two assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Dean wade and Isaac okoro, with 18 points, three assists and eight rebounds and 18 points and three rebounds respectively.