Brooklyn Nets win 139-111 against New Orleans Pelicans

04/08/2021 at 4:54 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets took the victory at home against New Orleans Pelicans by 139-111 on a new NBA day. The locals come from beating at home to New York Knicks by 114-112 and after this result they completed a streak of four victories in their last five games. For their part, the visitors suffered an away defeat with Atlanta Hawks 123-107, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. At this time, Brooklyn nets It has 36 games won out of 52 played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs, while New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the play-off positions with 22 victories in 51 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were alternations in the electronic until concluding with a 36-33. After this, in the second quarter the local team distanced themselves on the scoreboard and managed to score the maximum difference in points (20 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 43-26. After this, the players accumulated a total of 79-59 points before the break.

During the third quarter Brooklyn nets distanced himself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and went on to win by 35 points (111-76) and concluded with a partial result of 36-23 and a 115-82 of overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the visiting team reduced distances again in the electronic, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-29. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 139-111 in favor of the local team.

During the match, Brooklyn nets won the victory thanks to 24 points, six assists and two rebounds from Kyrie irving and the 22 points, two assists and three rebounds of Lamarcus aldridge. The 26 points, an assist and five rebounds of Eric Bledsoe and the 16 points, six assists and four rebounds of Zion Williamson they were not enough for New Orleans Pelicans could win the game.

In the next clash of the competition, Brooklyn nets you will see the faces with Los angeles lakers in it Barclays Center. For his part, in the next meeting, New Orleans Pelicans will be measured with Philadelphia 76ers in it Smoothie King Center. Check the full NBA schedule.