Brooklyn Nets’ Unexpected Hero After James Harden Injury

The star of the Brooklyn Nets, James harden, suffered a injury in the hamstring right at the beginning of Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

However, with James harden outside, Brooklyn also needed others to join. Starters Blake Griffin and Joe Harris contributed heavily, but the Nets also got a massive contribution from one of their less-advertised bench players.

That would be the base Mike james, who ended up playing 30 minutes due to the injury of Harden. James delivered, going 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds and three assists without turning the ball over. Brooklyn outscored Milwaukee by 12 points with James on the court.

Nets head coach Steve Nash liked what he saw from his backup guard:

“It’s happened to us all year where something has happened, some kind of adversity, someone falls and the next one comes up,” Nets coach Steve Nash said via Jonathan Lehman of the New York Post. “Mike, who would have thought before the game that he would play 30 minutes?

“He scored the ball, he bounced, he made some plays and he pushed. It was great to see guys who haven’t been in the rotation get a chance, step up and play well. ” Words from the manager of the Nets.