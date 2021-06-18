Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks Game 7 Analysis

The NBA legend is based on games like the one they will play Brooklyn nets Y Milwaukee bucks at dawn from Saturday to Sunday in Spain. The NBA 2021 playoffs They face one of their stellar moments with a life or death duel between two franchises whose inescapable objective is to win the ring, so one of the two will leave with the feeling of having failed. At the time the regular season ended, it was taken for granted that this tie could define a lot of things that happen in the final stretch to be champion and expectations have been exceeded. Star injuries, permanent tactical changes and individual exhibitions have seasoned a tie that will face an obligatory decisive match for all lovers of this sport.

Brooklyn Nets, favorable court factor and doubts with Irving

Any other team would already be eliminated after the enormous difficulties that the New Yorkers have gone through, with injuries to two of their great stars included. Joe Harris is being unable to maintain the great performance from the triple he has shown all season, and only sporadic performances by Jeff Green and a good general tone from Blake Griffin have accompanied the exploits of a Kevin Durant who must be followed alive in the tie. They managed to win the fifth game, without Irving and with Harden depleted, and they have licked their wounds to reach the seventh with renewed energy.

“I have to have the ball in my hands in the decisive moments, I know that I do not pretend to be a hero and that it is impossible for me to win a game alone, the only thing I want is for the game to flow and to be able to help the team, scoring or passing” , declared on ESPN a Durant who is receiving an effective defense from veteran PJ Tucker, with help from Brook López to try to mitigate Kevin’s influence and not re-sign a legendary performance like that of the fifth game. The Bucks’ defensive adjustments will largely depend on the future of the final game.

Milwaukee Bucks bullish optimism thanks to Middleton and Antetokounmpo

“Nobody said it was going to be easy, but we have been working all year to get to this situation and I think we are capable of winning,” said the Greek after being key in the victory of the sixth game. His new strategy of forgoing 3-pointers to be even more incisive at the basket and relying on wide-spread teammates worked very well, and he is expected to redouble his bet. That is easier to assume when seeing the excellent performance of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, reliable squires of the Greek.