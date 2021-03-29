Brooklyn Nets: forced to win NBA title



Steve Nash has all eyes on him in his debut as a coach.

Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The Nets they have just formalized the signing of LaMarcus Aldridge, power forward who has been All-Star seven times, and that arrives in Brooklyn after being cut off by San Antonio. Aldridge could not be traded before the NBA market closed, so signed a contract termination and forgave money so he could stamp his free agent signature on a title-contending team.

OFFICIAL 📝 The Brooklyn Nets have signed 7x NBA All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge! ▪️▫️ WELCOME TO BK, @ aldridge_12 ▫️▪️ pic.twitter.com/gE77YxB8yM – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 29, 2021

Although everything indicated that his destination would be Miami, LaMarcus He was tempted by the greater possibility of winning a title that has eluded him for 15 seasons in the league. Sum 19,887 points (19.4 points per game), 8,454 rebounds (8.3 rebounds per game) and 1,129 locks (1.1 blocks per game) throughout his career.

In addition to his seven All-Star selections, Aldridge has also been selected to be the top five in the NBA five times.

In postseason -72 games, all as a starter-, LaMarcus Aldridge he averages 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks. At 35 years old, he still exhibits a level of quality to strengthen a squad that before his arrival scared any rival in front of him.

Brooklyn All-Star Quintet

The Brooklyn nets can boast even more of having a All-Stars Quintet. Between Kevin Durant, James harden, Kyrie irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake griffin and DeAndre Jordan add up 41 All-Star Game appearances.

Last season, the Lakers, the team that ended up winning the title, had a squad with 37 teams in the All-Star Game. Are we facing a premonition? Probably.

The @BrooklynNets had to do all this just to * attempt * to beat @KingJames. Durant- 11x All Star

Harden- 9x All Star

Kyrie- 7x All Star

Aldridge- 7x All Star

Griffin- 6x All Star

D. Jordan- 1x All Star – Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 27, 2021

Also, when the Nets have Irving, Harden, Durant, Griffin and Aldridge on the court at the same time, they will have five players who were chosen no further than the third pick in their respective draft. Incredible to say the least.

Brooklyn Nets drafted top five: LaMarcus Aldridge – 2006, # 2

Kevin Durant – 2007, # 2

Blake Griffin – 2009, # 1

James Harden – 2009, # 3

Kyrie Irving – 2011, # 1 pic.twitter.com/hgaf13ZKeM – Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) March 28, 2021

Winning the title becomes an obligation for a team that, in addition to the aforementioned players, has one of the best pitchers in the NBA in Joe Harris. Plus helpful role-players like Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Landry Shamet, and Nicolas Claxton.

With a current record of 31-15, they are second in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Philadelphia Sixers. The goal is to finish first. But even if they don’t, they are not allowed to fail in the playoffs. Management did the job by assembling a solid group of figures.

The eyes point to Steve Nash, newcomer coach. For now he has managed the staff in the best way. And with many games without Durant or Irving he has entered a positive dynamic. In the postseason it will be the great test. But everything is on track. “Dark hours,” would say James Harden.