Brooklyn Nets fall to Milwaukee Bucks in historic Game 7

The first classified for the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 is already known. Milwaukee bucks has managed to win in a historic Game 7 of its Conference Semis against Brooklyn nets, in a game that had to be resolved in overtime by 115-111 after Kevin Durant tied the match with a second from the end.

The sensation of the seventh game has been felt at every moment of the match: in the defensive intensity of PJ Tucker, in the pressure cooker that the Barclays Center became during the free throws of Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the null rest of a Durant who has played it all …

The Bucks have managed to get into their second Conference Final in three years, thanks mostly to a very great performance from their star, Antetokounmpo. The Greek, who has always been questioned about his role in the different playoffs where Milwaukee has never managed to reach the Finals, has become the MVP of the game after adding:

40 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one block, 15-24 in field goals (62.5% TC), 2-6 in triples (33.3% T3) and 8-14 in free throws (57.1% TL).

An alien Kevin Durant

In the Nets, it has been useless that Kevin Durant has dressed again as Superman to eliminate Milwaukee. The New York franchise player has played the 53 minutes that the game lasted, contributing 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and a basket practically on the horn that led the game to extra time.

Durant also played the last possession in the final moments of overtime to tie a two-point deficit (which Khris Middleton had put, 23 points and 10 rebounds), but the result was not the same as minutes before, and the Nets were they go home frustrated by injuries that have clipped their wings in their prime.