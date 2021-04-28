Brooklyn Nets defeat Toronto Raptors (103-116)

04/28/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets he took the victory against Toronto raptors away by 103-116 in a new NBA day. In the previous day, the Toronto Raptors players managed to win at home against Cleveland Cavaliers by 112-96. For their part, the Brooklyn Nets also defeated at home Phoenix suns by 128-119, so after the match they accumulated four consecutive wins. Brooklyn nets, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 42 games won out of 62 played, while Toronto raptorsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 26 victories in 62 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 12-2 run during the quarter to finish with a result of 28-26. After this, during the second quarter there was a comeback by the visiting team players and they had a maximum difference of eight points (46-54) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 24-30. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 52-56 points before the break.

In the third quarter Toronto raptors managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 17-2 until concluding with a partial result of 31-24 and 83-80 in total. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Brooklyn nets he managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, he got a 16-2 run and scored the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial score of 20-36. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 103-116 for the visitors.

During the meeting they highlighted Jeff Green Y Kevin Durant for their contributions to the team, after getting 22 points, one assist and eight rebounds and 17 points, four assists and 10 rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Kyle lowry Y Og Anunoby, with 24 points, six assists and two rebounds and 21 points, six assists and six rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next duel of Brooklyn nets will be against Indiana Pacers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For its part, Toronto raptors will face Denver nuggets in the Ball Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.