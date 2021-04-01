Brooklyn Nets defeat Houston Rockets (120-108)

04/01/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets beat home Houston Rockets by 120-108 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Brooklyn Nets players managed to win at home against Minnesota Timberwolves by 112-107, so after the game they accumulated four victories in a row, while the Houston Rockets lost at home with Memphis Grizzlies 110-120, adding a total of four defeats in their last five games. After the game, Brooklyn nets get a place in the Play-off positions with 33 victories in 48 games played. For its part, Houston Rockets it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 13 games won out of 47 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Houston Rockets was the main dominator, in fact, the team achieved a 15-2 run and reached a difference of 18 points (6-24) and finished with 29-42. Later, during the second quarter, the locals managed to get closer in the light, which ended with a partial result of 28-26. After this, the teams reached the break with a 57-68 on the counter.

In the third quarter the players of Brooklyn nets They reduced distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 12-0 partial in this quarter and ended with a partial result of 29-19 and an overall result 86-87. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team players managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 22-2 and came to win by 15 points (120-105), and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 34-21. Finally, the match ended with a result of 120-108 in favor of Brooklyn nets.

During the meeting they highlighted Kyrie irving and Joe harris for his contributions to the team, after getting 31 points, 12 assists and six rebounds and 28 points and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Kevin Porter and Danuel House for their interventions in the game, with 20 points, six assists and two rebounds and 18 points, one assist and five rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA clash Brooklyn nets will face Charlotte hornets in it Barclays Centerwhile the next rival of Houston Rockets be Boston Celtics, with whom he will play in the Td garden. Check the full NBA schedule.