Brooklyn Nets beat New York Knicks 114-112

04/06/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets won at home to New York Knicks 114-112 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat away from home with Chicago Bulls by 115-107. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Detroit Pistons by 81-125. Brooklyn nets, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 35 matches won out of 51 played, while New York Knicks it remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 25 games won out of 51 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a 31-34. After this, in the second quarter the visiting team increased its difference, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 17-2 and had a maximum difference of 14 points (53-67) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-33. After this, the rivals reached the break with a 57-67 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter there was a comeback by the local team players, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 14-2 and scored the maximum difference (one point) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a result partial of 32-21 and a total of 89-88. Finally, during the last quarter the players of Brooklyn nets they distanced themselves in the light, had a maximum difference of eight points (102-94) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-24. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 114-112 for the locals.

In addition, the most prominent players of Brooklyn nets They were Kyrie irving and Jeff Green, who got 40 points, seven assists and two rebounds and 23 points, one assist and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Julius Randle and Rj barrett for his actions in the game, with 19 points, 12 assists and 15 rebounds and 22 points and four rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Brooklyn nets will measure his strength with New Orleans Pelicans in it Barclays Center, while the next game of New York Knicks will be against Boston Celtics in it Td garden. Follow the NBA schedule in full.