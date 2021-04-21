Brooklyn Nets beat New Orleans Pelicans (129-134)

04/21/2021 at 4:50 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets managed to win in front of New Orleans Pelicans away by 129-134 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with New York Knicks by 122-112, so after the match they accumulated five consecutive defeats. For their part, the visitors also lost away from home with Miami Heat by 109-107. Brooklyn nets, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 39 games won out of 58 played, while New Orleans PelicansAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 25 games won out of 58 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter featured the two teams, with alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 16-0 run during the quarter until ending with 29-26. Later, in the second quarter, the visiting team’s players reduced distances on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 30-31. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 59-57 in the electronic.

During the third quarter there was a comeback from the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a 16-2 partial in this quarter and reached a difference of 14 points (69-83) and ended with a partial result of 33-36 ( 92-93). Finally, over the course of the last quarter Brooklyn nets he distanced himself in the light, increased the difference to a maximum of nine points (105-114) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 37-41. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 129-134 for the visitors.

Along with all this, the players who stood out the most from Brooklyn nets They were Kyrie irving Y Joe harris, who got 32 points, eight assists and two rebounds and 24 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Zion Williamson Y Brandon ingram, with 33 points, four assists and seven rebounds and 27 points, five assists and four rebounds respectively.

In the next match of the competition New Orleans Pelicans will face Orlando Magic in the Amway center, while Brooklyn nets will face Toronto raptors in the Amalie Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.