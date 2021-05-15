Brooklyn Nets beat Chicago Bulls (105-91)

05/15/2021 at 9:50 PM CEST

Brooklyn nets won at home to Chicago Bulls by 105-91 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home San antonio spurs by 128-116, so after the match they accumulated five wins in a row. For their part, the visitors also achieved victory at home against Toronto raptors by 114-102. At this time, Brooklyn nets It has 47 games won out of 71 played, which would allow it access to Play-off positions, while Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the play-off positions with 30 victories in 71 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Chicago Bulls players, in fact, they achieved a 12-0 run and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (0-12) to finish with 28-29. After this, during the second quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 33-22. After this, the players accumulated a total of 61-51 points before the break.

Over the course of the third quarter Chicago Bulls he managed to get close on the electronic and finished with a partial result of 18-20 and a 79-71 overall. Finally, during the last quarter the local team distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a 15-2 partial and had a maximum difference of 20 points (105-85) and the quarter ended with a 26- partial result 20, thus ending the match with a final result of 105-91 in favor of the local team.

During the match they highlighted Bruce brown Y Kyrie irving for his participation in the game, after getting 16 points, three assists and 12 rebounds and 22 points and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Thaddeus Young Y Patrick Williams for their interventions in the game, with 19 points, four assists and 13 rebounds and 24 points, one assist and five rebounds respectively.

After winning the next match Brooklyn nets will face Cleveland Cavaliers in the Barclays Center, while the next game of Chicago Bulls will be against Milwaukee bucks in the United Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.