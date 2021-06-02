Brooklyn Nets advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals after defeating the Boston Celtics 123-109

06/02/2021 at 11:34 AM CEST

Brooklyn nets managed to prevail at home in front of Boston Celtics by 123-109 in the fifth and last game of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference. With this victory of Brooklyn nets, the tie is 4-1, which means that the players of Brooklyn nets They will play in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference as there are not enough games for their opponent to come back.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 11-2 during the quarter, although it finally ended up distancing the local team and ended with a result of 31-24. After this, in the second quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the light and reached a difference of nine points (33-24) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 59-51 on the counter.

During the third quarter it reduced differences in the electronic Boston Celtics and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-28 and a total of 86-79. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the players from Brooklyn netsIn fact, they got a partial 11-2 and went on to win by 22 points (120-98), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 37-30. After all this, the match ended with a result of 123-109 for Brooklyn nets.

During the meeting they highlighted James harden Y Kyrie irving for his contributions to the team, after getting 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and 25 points, three assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Jayson tatum Y Evan fournier, with 32 points, five assists and nine rebounds and 18 points, one assist and six rebounds respectively.