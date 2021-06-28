Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz buy their first home for $ 10.5 million

The already engaged couple have just bought their first love nest together in Beverly Hills.

Brooklyn, 22, and Nicola, 26, fell so much in love with this property that they were willing to pay $ 1 million above its price to make sure no one earned it.

The house was just built a year ago by the famous designers at The James Group, who called it OM Wellness House.

Built on a 1,500 m² lot, the two-level mansion has 715 m² of living space, distributed in five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

David Beckham’s eldest son and his fiancee will enjoy beautiful views of the lush suburb above the Beverly Hills hills.

The entrance features a smoky quartz crystal on a pedestal, which helps purify and neutralize negative energy.

Continuing the wellness theme, the house also offers a private yoga room, massage area, gym, sauna, steam room and juice bar.

Outside there is a swimming pool, a spa and several areas to relax and terraces to enjoy the great Californian weather.

The whole house is practically lined with huge windows that allow all the spaces to be filled with natural light.

One of its most pleasant areas is its roof terrace, from where you can appreciate the sunset, either sitting in its comfortable armchairs or lying on a mattress surrounded by curtains.

The property listing described the home’s layout as “smooth lines and rounded transitions that create a feng shui balance felt when walking through the museum-like home, with all-natural exotic wood and stone throughout.”

“The amount of detail and thought that has been put into this one-of-a-kind luxury property is second to none, one must visit it to truly experience the magnitude of beauty and peace that this home has to offer,” the listing continued.

The house’s impeccable décor is extremely modern, with Scandinavian-inspired interiors.

If you wonder how 22-year-old Brooklyn Beckham can afford a house of this price, we tell you that his personal net worth already amounts to $ 10 million.

Now that if he were to need a little help, David and Victoria Beckham’s combined fortune is estimated at $ 900 million.

And if that weren’t enough, Nicola Peltz, an actress in movies like Transformers: Age of Extinction and The Last Airbender, is already worth $ 50 million, thanks to her career.

All this without counting that Nicola’s father, investor Nelson Peltz, outshines them all together with his $ 1.79 billion fortune.

Brooklyn Beckham shared to her more than 12 million Instagram followers that she had proposed to Nicola.

In the post he wrote: ‘Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx, I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best dad one day. I love you baby xx ‘.

The couple plan to have two weddings, one in England and one in the United States.