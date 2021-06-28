Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Buy $ 10 Million Home

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are one year out from getting engaged, so guess it’s Time to Buy a House O’Clock! According to E! News, the couple just dropped over $ 10 million on a mansion in Beverly Hills, which seems like a normal amount to spend on a home in your early twenties 😭.

Apparently, the 7,000 square-foot mansion is nearby where the Beckhams lived when David played for the Los Angeles Galaxy, and it is … well, massive. Like, five bedrooms, a spa, a wine cellar, and a luxe kitchen massive.

The couple haven’t given anyone a glimpse inside the home just yet, but Brooklyn did just hop on Instagram to gush about the anniversary of his engagement to Nicola, saying “This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me, . She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can’t imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby. “

Nicola also posted a romantic musing for the occasion, simply writing “i love you brooklyn.”

As a reminder, these two went public with their relationship in January 2020, and got engaged about six months later in June. At the time Brooklyn confirmed the news with a pic of himself and Nicola taken by his little sister Harper, writing “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx. “

Cute, gonna go cry in my tiny apartment now.

