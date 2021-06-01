Brooke Shields talks about her skin cancer and wants you to use sunscreen

Brooke spoke of the seriousness of not wearing sunscreen. “I am from a time when we put oil on our skin and cooked it in the sun. I come from a generation that was never educated about the severity of skin cancer. Although we were young, we did not understand that we were establishing the diagnosis of severe skin cancer in the long term, “wrote the actress.

Putting on sunscreen “shouldn’t be a chore. It should be considered as part of your beauty routine ”, he clarified. “One misconception people have about using sunscreen is that they think they only need to wear it on sunny summer days. But sun damage it’s undeniable. There is this kind of struggle between needing vitamin D and continuing to protect yourself from harmful rays. Sunscreen can save your skin and prevent future damage. “

The actress speaks at Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Especially with the summer, because it is when we usually tan the most without really thinking about the irreparable damage we do to the skin. We leave you a list of the best sunscreens to protect your skin. There is also for oily skin.