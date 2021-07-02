Brook Lopez, the star of the night: “I feel very motivated”

Milwaukee bucks It is already one step away from the NBA Finals of the 2021 Playoffs. The Wisconsin franchise has managed to win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Atlanta Hawks, staying one victory from the classification to the final series (3-2).

With the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury, the rest of the Bucks players have managed to take a step forward at the most important moment. Up to four managed to overcome the barrier of 20 points scored, highlighted by Brook lopez as the MVP of the game: 33 points, seven rebounds and 14-18 in field goals (77.8% TC).

Lopez himself has been very satisfied with his work at the post-game press conference, and has sent a motivational message to the Milwaukee Bucks fans: “I feel very motivated. It is exciting to have played a game like this. Still the work is far from finished, but if we can bottle all the energy of today we will be able to move forward “.

Giannis LOVES this slam from Brook Lopez – pic.twitter.com/yWTyhmfou4 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

Milwaukee hasn’t been in the NBA Finals since 1974, that is, 47 years ago, almost half a century. They only have to win one more game to return to that coveted place, and revalidate their only champion ring, achieved in 1971.

The Greek presence, in the air

Although, miraculously, Giannis Antetokounmpo managed to emerge well from his knee injury, the presence of the Greek player in the next games against the Atlanta Hawks is more than doubtful. The Wisconsin franchise hopes to close out the tie in Georgia, and not return to Milwaukee with a seventh game on hand.