Bronx shooting leaves at least one dead and one passerby injured



None of the NYPD officers were injured.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

The New York Police Department confirmed the death of one person and two more injuries in a shooting in the Bronx.

Officers opened fire to stop a shooting at the corner of Findlay Avenue and East 166th Street in Concourse Village, where two men were attacking a third, The New York Post reported.

One of the assailants died and another was injured, the NYPD confirmed. Another person unrelated to the attack was also injured, but it is not known which side’s bullet hit her.

The innocent victim was wounded in the arm. Her identity was not revealed, but she is being treated at the hospital.

“Officers provided immediate assistance to that victim, including applying a tourniquet and assistance to help the wound coagulate quickly.”, the New York Deputy Chief of Police reported, Kenneth Lehr.

WATCH as NYPD executives provide an update into tonight’s police-involved shooting with an armed suspect in the @ nypd44pct. pic.twitter.com/YP0qLImwbq – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 4, 2021

None of the police officers involved was injured and no more suspects are being sought.

Witnesses claim that the shooting involved dozens of shots. “It was a lot of shots,” a warehouse employee told the Post.