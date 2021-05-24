Brøndby are proclaimed Danish league champions

05/24/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

Brøndby were proclaimed champions of the Danish league 16 years later on Monday, thanks to their 2-0 victory against Nordsjælland on a final day in which two other teams fought for the title.

Lasse Vigen, who scored shortly before the break, and Slimane signed the goals for Brøndby, one of the great teams of Denmark but that did not achieve the title since 2005, when Michael Laudrup coached the whole of the outskirts of Copenhagen.

Midjylland, who have led the league most of the season, also won their game against AGF (4-0), but needed at least a Brøndby draw to be champion.

Copenhagen, the third team in contention although their options were slim, lost 2-1 on their visit to Randers.

Brøndby finish first with 61 points, one more than Midtjylland and six more than Copenhagen, the two teams that shared the previous six league titles.