‘Broncos’ came out, Edomex tourists fight at Hidalgo gas station

Ixmiquilpan. A balance of 10 people detained was what left a registered fight between tourists and personnel of a gas station, reported sources of Public Security of the state of Hidalgo.

The events were recorded at a service station located on the Mexico-Laredo federal highway, near the community of The Tephé, of the municipality of Ixmiquilpan.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: They will vaccinate people from 40 to 49 years old in 12 municipalities of Hidalgo

According to reports, the passers-by from the State of Mexico were traveling in a passenger bus and got involved in an argument with personnel from the gas station, which triggered the attack on the station staff.

Upon realizing the aggression towards their colleagues, the rest of the workers of the establishment they confronted the walkers, registering a pitched fight.

Later, personnel from Municipal Public Safety, who arrested a dozen of those involved.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Rains leave houses affected and raise river levels in Hidalgo

asc