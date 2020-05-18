Bronco, one of the most iconic bands in Mexican regional music, will demonstrate today its desire to continue innovating in its sound in a live concert within the # ChingonesUnidosPorMéxico initiative.

Through the YouTube channel of the Mexican beer company Victoria, this band, from the northern state of Nuevo León, will offer their followers a show that they have prepared with excitement for being the first since the coronavirus quarantine began.

“We were invited to this initiative and we could not refuse. It is a beautiful initiative because it also aims to help restaurant workers. For us it is a way to get closer to our public because we have not done anything recently and they are asking us to do so”, explained to René Esparza, bassist of the group.

Today at 17:00 local time (22:00 GMT) they will be trying to give “a breather” to their followers who have to be home so they can, said René, “dance while they are protected taking shelter at home. We want to take a moment to joy and fun. “

During the show, they will play important topics for the band and songs requested by their followers and they will have interactions with the viewers through the comments so that they feel that the band continues to be aware of its audience.

Bronco has shown that despite its more than 40 years of history, its members are not afraid to innovate and to collaborate with artists from other genres to merge group music, of which they are one of the greatest exponents.

For his part, José Esparza, guitarist of the band, assured that they are willing to collaborate with other musicians since their experience so far with artists such as Río Roma, Ana Bárbada or Leo Dan have enriched their experience and would never be closed to that. .

“We are very active and we are very happy with all the invitations. Also on this occasion we are preparing new material because we want to offer our audience 100 percent new music, new compositions,” said José.

THE KEY TO CONSTANT WORK

And is that one of the keys to Bronco is that despite having a history of records that support them and songs that are hymns of several generations, they have not stopped making new music and always try to adapt to what is happening in the present .

Also, the members of the band have been changing and nowadays many of them are young people wanting to explore feeling overturned in making the group grow more and more.

“Without a doubt, Bronco, despite having nearly 40 years of history, we have a very rejuvenated group. I am convinced that Bronco lacks many new stories to tell yet. We want Bronco not to become a memory group and we fight to be in the present time making new music, “said Guadalupe Esparza, leader of the group.

Their way of working is “don’t let your guard down” and strive as if they are a group that is just starting out and struggling to make itself known.

Only in this way, said René, will they manage to give the young audience what they need, since despite being a group with iconic themes, it is very important for them to publicize the history of Bronco from start to finish.

During this difficult period of quarantine, the members of the band, as several of them are family, have the “fortune” of being neighbors and being able to spend time together, get together to listen to music and compose new songs for their next album.

“We have been able to listen to new songs and compositions, make scale models and we can be preparing what will be our new album, although we have not been able to enter the official studio. My father has also found moments of inspiration to continue writing songs and we have kept in touch with him public on networks, “said José.

Today will be the first time that they will meet their colleagues Ramiro Delgado Jr, keyboard player and accordion player, and Javier Cantú, drummer, but always maintaining the relevant sanitary measures and in a sanitized space.

After their experience in # ChingonesUnidosPorMéxico, they are likely to dare to make more interactions of this type through networks, but first they wanted to make this concert with the highest possible quality and they also want to send a message of encouragement and caution to their followers.

“It is an obligation as public figures to convey to people that they should not let their guard down. I think we are about halfway there and it will be a long road. We are obliged to continue protecting ourselves,” said Rene.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.