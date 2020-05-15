Because there is always a teacher who marks your life, this Teacher’s Day 2020 Lupe Esparza shares in interview for Unotv.com as a elementary school teacher gave her destiny a spin and it was a key piece in his musical career.

There was a teacher who marked my life a lot and voluntarily was also part of my path in music ”.

Along with his Bronco colleagues, Esparza confessed that just in elementary school he fell in love with his teacher and she confessed that she still remembers her scent and the color of her dress.

At that time I fell in love with her, she got married and it hurt me a lot that she married me. I can still perceive the scent of her dress, of her person, the color of her teacher’s uniform. ”

Esparza recalled that as a child he stayed to do the toilet only to be close to the teacher and he taught him so much that years later he wrote him a song: “The punished”

The song tells how a teacher falls in front of her classroomAfter putting on, he begins to ask his students what they saw, and while one only saw his shoes, another confesses to having seen his legs, until it is Guadalupe’s turn to answer.

Jose Guadalupe you who saw me

I’m going to make it easy for you

Better the punishment I put myself

Here we will see each other next year

It will be my punishment dear teacher … “

Her name was Graciela Treviño

The figure of the teacher was so important to the singer that he said he had veiled until his last moment of life.

The teacher Graciela Treviño in my first grade of school was a childish love. It is something that I bring with me, a fantastic memory and I accompanied my teacher to her last home, unfortunately it has already left me.

“Thank you for making our children better Mexicans”

And to celebrate the teachers this May 15, Rough He dedicated a message to Mexican teachers.

To our Mexican teachers: brave, struggling, we send many hugs, blessings and above all gratitude for their career, for their profession, for making our children better Mexicans ”.

