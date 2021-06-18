Bronco restarts his musical career with Bienvenida la vida – El Sol de México

Two weeks after the release of the single ¿Who said I ?, which is about to reach two million reproductions on digital platforms, Bronco presents Bienvenida la vida, their new production, with which they also launch their own record label, Quetono Records.

“It is time that we were listened to with totally original music, from young, current composers, and with a fresh, different concept, but without losing the essence of Bronco, it is the most important thing and it is what we will offer on this occasion. We are a group that restarts its career, its work, and that never tires of continuing to ride to conquer the hearts of the people ”, said Lupe Esparza, founder and vocalist of Bronco.

With the cumbia ¿Who Said I ?, authored by the Bronco Mayor, Lupe Esparza, Lupe Jr., guitarist and producer of the group, René Esparza, Javier Cantú and Arsenio Guajardo, are presented as the official alienation of the group.

“This song takes us back to the musical origin of Bronco, it has been important to return to danceable cumbia, a bit mischievous and sensual in its lyrics, without reaching vulgarity, it is a fun way to tell people: ‘who said I , here I am, with my defects, with my attributes, with a lot of love, to see who is thrown. It’s a very danceable and fun song ”, Lupe Esparza reviews.

“I am happy to launch as a spearhead one of my songs in this new production, Welcome to Life, for which there was a pause, because I wanted to see the panorama of what young authors write, one of them has a very long, you can risk the old. So who said I? It’s mine, but I never impose a song of my own, I always put it at the discretion of my colleagues and always happy with the answer, given these times so different from the broncomia of the 80s and 90s ”.

Bronco will offer concerts this weekend in Memphis and Louisiana, United States and on Saturday 26 they come to Mexico City, in La Maraka, with a capacity of 40 percent, which will also be transmitted by streaming.

“We are super happy, we really already had a great need to be on stage, this pandemic helped us to take a moment and dedicate it to the new production, we already had some years of not being able to focus on an album and more when we have unreleased songs, So we had this time, we recorded each one separately to take care of the health rules, it was a different way, that is why we have a love for it, a great value, because of the way we record it, ”said the singer.

“Although it was somewhat difficult to get away from live performances, practically 12 continuous months, now we see people who have that need to have fun, forgetting how bad we had it and we continue to go through it, because there are countries that are at the peak of the pandemic. It will really try to reach normality, we hope to achieve, for now, we have already opened dates in the United States, on the 22nd we are going to Central America and we will return to Mexico City on the 26th in a very pleasant place to meet again with our followers ”, trust.