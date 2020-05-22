© elEconomista.es

David Broncano has been wanting to build bridges with Iker Jiménez for several weeks after this will be angry about various jokes that were released in La Resistencia about the journalist’s claim to have predicted the coronavirus crisis that has put the entire planet in check.

“Have you seen the thing about Iker Jiménez, who is saying these days, with the coronavirus, ‘I told you so’. It makes you want to say ‘with the only thing, right? Because with the girl with the curve … “Jorge Ponce said with a laugh on the Movistar + program. “If you believe in everything, in all things to believe … In the chemtrail, the girl with the curve, the faces of Bélmez, the pandemics and the innocence of the Infanta Cristina … You believe in everything .. You are right about something, “he added to Broncano’s laughter.

After the controversy, the humorist has made it clear that everything was a joke and has even invited Iker Jiménez to his program to settle the conflict. This week, Broncano was also a big surprise after Quequé revealed in La Vida Moderna that the link between his partner and the presenter of Cuarto Milenio is greater than they thought.

Broncano’s hidden work for Iker Jiménez

Broncano claimed he did not know what he was talking about and the man from Salamanca released a 2014 audio of the Milenio 3 program that Iker Jiménez and Carmen Porter were conducting on Cadena SER. At one point, the journalist was talking about an investigator named John Albert who was tracking down a missing ship. Upon rescuing some of his statements, David Broncano’s voice could be heard translating (with interpretation included) his words into Spanish.

The presenter exploded with laughter when he realized what was happening and said that at the time, his table in the newsroom of the station was glued to that of Iker Jiménez. “In 2014, I guess he would be out there in the hallways and he would say to me: ‘Hey kid, let’s see if you can double this for me,” the comedian laughed. “So … this makes me an Iker Jiménez collaborator!” Broncano joked.

“Therefore, it is absurd a beef among people who have been collaborating side by side,” Quequé hesitated before the three proposed sending the video to Iker Jiménez to facilitate reconciliation between the two.