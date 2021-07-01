Broncano tells of Froilán’s reaction when they offered him to go as a guest to ‘La Resistencia’

The Royal House has been taking center stage for a few days in La Resistencia, David Broncano’s program.

Last Thursday, despite the fact that the guests were Pepe Viyuela and José Mota, all eyes went to Antonio, a person from the public with a great resemblance to Felipe VI.

“Well seen, it was worth it. You already know that you are invited to come here to sit down or I am going to the Palace. With a mask he could be the king perfectly ”, joked Broncano.

This Tuesday, with the visit of Dj Nano, the Royal House returned to occupy a time of the program. Broncano told the musician that he had told him that he had a contact with the Royal Family. “I’m quite interested in it,” said the comedian.

Dj Nano has already warned him that with the pandemic, since mass events have been suspended, he has not seen it for a long time. “He is the one who should be our king,” said Broncano to give clues about who it was.

“We are talking about having direct contact with Froilán,” added the comedian.

Once known who he was, the guest quickly said that he is “a great guy, very nice.” “He’s a very good boy”; he went on to say of Froilán.

Broncano, at that time, wanted to tell an anecdote he had with the son of the Infanta Elena when an intermediate contact of both offered him to be a guest: “Once they told him if he knew the program and he answered yes. They told him to come and he replied that it was fine but not to make jokes that it heated up very quickly ”.

“I was like to see, that the shotgun is still brought,” joked the presenter.

