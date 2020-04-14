David Broncano, a confessed Atlético de Madrid fan, revealed in La Vida Moderna that donated 8.1000 euros to get the shirt that Marcos Llorente played in Anfield and that the footballer himself put in the charity auction that the ACB did.

Almost a month ago Atlético de Madrid came from 2-0 at Anfield to win 2-3 and that, together with the 1-0 victory at the Metropolitano, allowed him to go to the Champions League quarterfinals. That would be one of the last days that are remembered with normal normal soccer ’and it would have a special protagonist: Marcos Llorente.

The mattress midfielder scored Atlético’s first two goals. Now, with the crisis caused by the coronavirus, Marcos Llorente himself offered it in the charity auction that the ACB started days ago in favor of the Red Cross.

The media presenter revealed that he took the mattress player’s shirt for 8,100 euros. «I won the Marcos Llorente shirt with which he scored the two miraculous goals against Liverpool. It’s a fucking wonder, “explained David Broncano in the program.

That implies that the Marcos Llorente t-shirt won by David Broncano was the second object for which the highest amount was paid in this charity auction. He is only surpassed by a shirt with which Rafa Nadal won Roland Garros 2019, for which 20,500 euros were paid.